Panthers announce 5 moves ahead of Bears matchup, including Shaq Thompson to IR
The Carolina Panthers just announced a handful of moves heading into tomorrow afternoon's road game against the Chicago Bears. The headline of the five transactions is that veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is officially going on the injured reserve list, ending his 2024 NFL season after just four games. Thompson suffered a torn Achilles tendon in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. For his part, Thompson says he has no plans to retire from the NFL.
The Panthers also downgraded a couple of projected starters for Sunday's game. Tight end Ian Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson have been been ruled out against the Bears. Both just began their three-week practice windows to return from injured reserve.
Finally, the team also gave standard elevations for a couple of players from the practice squad for this week. That includes outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and defensive lineman T.J. Smith.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
How Jaycee Horn, Panthers felt about DJ Moore getting traded to Bears
How Bryce Young-CJ Stroud compare to Caleb Williams-Jayden Daniels
Cam Newton comments on ‘awkward’ encounter with Shedeur Sanders
Trevin Wallace on what defensive vets told him before his first NFL start