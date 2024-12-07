Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith went 1-on-1 with tennis champion Alcaraz
Rough as things have been the last few years, the Carolina Panthers remain the beating heart of the sports world in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, this week a different sport took centerstage as tennis stars from around the globe visited for the inaugural Charlotte Invitational.
While his playing days in the NFL are long over, Panthers legend Steve Smith is still feeding his competitive fire with other sports. Smith is an active golfer, and apparently is a pretty decent tennis player, as well. Watch Agent 89 take on reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and acquit himself pretty well, even if the champ was taking it a bit easy on him.
Steve Smith vs. Alcaraz
Carolina's veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton is also a bit of a tennis player, it seems. Dalton also played a bit vs. Alcaraz.
Andy Dalton vs. Alcaraz
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Quarterback power rankings have Bryce Young too close to bottom
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
Jadeveon Clowney shares his take on the Trevor Lawrence hit
Panthers legend Greg Olsen weighs in on the ‘analytics’ debate