Steve Smith breaks down beautiful route running by Panthers rookie Jalen Coker

Carolina's greatest wide receiver of all time talks about the nuances of Coker's routes in film breakdown.

Tim Weaver

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 08: Former Carolina Panthers WR Steve Smith before their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Heading into the 2024 NFL draft, Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith identified a young wide receiver out of Holy Cross as the best route runner in the entire class. That was Jalen Coker, who nevertheless wound up going undrafted. The rest of the league's loss was the Panthers' gain, as they were able to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

Coker is now rising fast up Carolina's depth chart at wide receiver, and he's quickly building a chemistry with second-year quarterback Bryce Young. While he's not particularly fast for his position, Coker excels at the finer points of route running, which could turn him into a star at this level even thoguh he went undrafted. Here's number 89 breaking down Coker's route-running from this past week's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Steve Smith on Jalen Coker's routes

For the season Coker is up to 14 catches on 18 targets (77.8%) for 222 yards and one touchdown. Veteran Adam Thielen is technically ahead of him, but moving forward Coker should see as many opportunities as any other pass-catcher on the team.

Tim Weaver
