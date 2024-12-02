Snow up, son! Steve Smith goes off on 49ers for lopsided loss to Bills in the elements
Few things are more satisfying than watching a good snow game in the NFL. Somehow a lopsided matchup can be even more entertaining in that setting, especially when the losing team has been dominating your conference for the last five years.
And so the 15 other teams around the NFC had to enjoy watching the San Francisco 49ers get pulverized by the Buffalo Bills last night with a dusting of snow on the field. Josh Allen went off for three total touchdowns as the Bills ran away with a 35-10 victory over the Niners. Here's Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith going off on the 49ers for looking unprepared for the elements.
Steve Smith blasts 49ers' snow-game
The Niners also lost star running back Christian McCaffrey to a likely season-ending knee injury, and their odds of making the playoffs are now in the single digits.
Safe to say that somebody else is going to be coming out of the NFC for this year's Super Bowl. Right now the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles are in the lead.
