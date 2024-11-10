Panthers great Steve Smith interviews Panthers legend Julius Peppers on NFL Network
The Carolina Panthers are about to kickoff from Germany against the New York Giants. Even though neither team is playing at their stadium, the Panthers are technically the home team for this game. As such, they're getting the home-team treatment on the broadcast.
A short time ago, Carolina legends Steve Smith Sr. and Julius Peppers took over the set on NFL Network and had a conversation. Here's Smith and Peppers on the team's trip to Germany, as well as Peppers' recent election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Steve Smith talks to Julius Peppers
The Panthers are 6.5 point underdogs for today's game, but the Giants have lost four in a row and we're picking an upset. 27-20, Carolina.
