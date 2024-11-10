All Panthers

Panthers great Steve Smith interviews Panthers legend Julius Peppers on NFL Network

Two of Carolina's greatest players of all time chop it up ahead of team's Munich matchup with New York.

Tim Weaver

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Carolina Panthers player Julius Peppers poses for a photo during halftime of a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bengals defeated the Panthers 34-24.
The Carolina Panthers are about to kickoff from Germany against the New York Giants. Even though neither team is playing at their stadium, the Panthers are technically the home team for this game. As such, they're getting the home-team treatment on the broadcast.

A short time ago, Carolina legends Steve Smith Sr. and Julius Peppers took over the set on NFL Network and had a conversation. Here's Smith and Peppers on the team's trip to Germany, as well as Peppers' recent election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Steve Smith talks to Julius Peppers

The Panthers are 6.5 point underdogs for today's game, but the Giants have lost four in a row and we're picking an upset. 27-20, Carolina.

