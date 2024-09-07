Panthers star Taylor Moton admits to getting emotional over his journey in the NFL
The Carolina Panthers will begin their 2024 regular season schedule on the road tomorrow afternoon against the New Orleans Saints. The matchup marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise under the guidance of first-year general manager Dan Morgan and rookie head coach Dave Canales. It also represents a major milestone in the career of the longest-tenured lineman on the team, right tackle Taylor Moton.
Taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Western Michigan, Moton did not break into the starting lineup right away. However, he still played in every game his rookie season, and Moton has managed to keep that streak going ever since. All together he's started 99 straight games, making tomorrow his 100th.
Heading into that century mark, Moton admits to feeling a bit emotional about the whole arc of his career, per Joe Person at The Athletic.
Panthers RT Taylor Moton on preparing for 100th straight start
"I do get a little emotional thinking about that. This is 100 consecutive starts. And I just start reminiscing on all the good old days here at the Bank. Going back to the New Orleans (Super)dome for the ninth time, it feels like,” he said. “You go through all the memories, all the times going against 94 (Cameron Jordan) a couple times a year. It’s like, where did the time go? I’m 30 now. It’s crazy.”
It is crazy, and unfortunate that Moton's rookie year was the last time this team was actually a threat to anybody. Hopefully that will change soon, beginning with an upset over the Saints to get the 2024 season started on the right foot.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Dave Canales reveals the one thing Panthers must do to beat Saints
NFL expert asks: Will David Tepper be patient with Bryce Young?
Jadeveon Clowney comments on Carolina’s depth on the edge
Bryce Young on his confidence in remade Panthers offensive line