Tetairoa McMillan highlights: Top plays from Panthers first-round pick

The Panthers went out and got Bryce Young another big time play maker in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Jon Helmkamp

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers clearly decided that in order for their young quarterback Bryce Young to exceed, he needed more talent around him. They made a huge splash at the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

They went out and got Young a big-body wide receiver that stands 6-foot-4, 219 pounds and has a huge catch radius. In his time at Arizona, Tetairoa McMillan was a walking highlight reel, including two games in the 2024 college football season that saw him record over 200 receiving yards, going for 2,728 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two years.

Tetairoa McMillan Arizona highlights

Over the second half of the season, Young looked promising. The Panthers are wanting to see him continue to take steps forward, and adding a wide receiver with a massive catch radius and the ability to go up and get jump balls on the boundary will go a long way to building out a group of skil players that can help him succeed.

Tetairoa McMillan.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McMillan slots into a wide receiver group that currently has veteran Adam Theilen and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. McMillan and Legette will look to form a lethal young duo that can anchor the passing attack of the Panthers for years into the future.

Jon Helmkamp
JON HELMKAMP

Jon Helmkamp is an NFL and college football writer with experience as an NFL and college analyst. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, he has always had a passion for west coast football.