Tetairoa McMillan highlights: Top plays from Panthers first-round pick
The Carolina Panthers clearly decided that in order for their young quarterback Bryce Young to exceed, he needed more talent around him. They made a huge splash at the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
They went out and got Young a big-body wide receiver that stands 6-foot-4, 219 pounds and has a huge catch radius. In his time at Arizona, Tetairoa McMillan was a walking highlight reel, including two games in the 2024 college football season that saw him record over 200 receiving yards, going for 2,728 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two years.
Tetairoa McMillan Arizona highlights
Over the second half of the season, Young looked promising. The Panthers are wanting to see him continue to take steps forward, and adding a wide receiver with a massive catch radius and the ability to go up and get jump balls on the boundary will go a long way to building out a group of skil players that can help him succeed.
McMillan slots into a wide receiver group that currently has veteran Adam Theilen and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. McMillan and Legette will look to form a lethal young duo that can anchor the passing attack of the Panthers for years into the future.
