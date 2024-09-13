Panthers legend Thomas Davis asks Dave Canales what message he has for Bryce Young
Other Carolina Panthers franchise legends have been better players at their respective positions than Thomas Davis. Cam Newton was more talented, Luke Kuechly was more skilled, Julius Peppers was more physically dominant. However, in the overcoming adversity and pure toughness departments Thomas is in a league of his own.
During his NFL career Davis made three Pro Bowl teams and was a first-team All Pro in 2015, the year he was a major part of a defense that went to the Super Bowl. However, his most impressive accomplishment may have been bouncing back from three separate ACL injuries.
How Davis responded and played the best ball of his career after that is exactly the kind of energy that the Carolina Panthers need right now after getting blown out in their season opener. Watch TD asking head coach Dave Canales what his message was to second-year quarterback Bryce Young after a pretty brutal start to the 2024 season.
Thomas Davis and Dave Canales on Bryce Young
