Tommy Tremble on how the Panthers' new offense is helping Bryce Young grow
The more we learn about Bryce Young's rookie season, the more it seems like he was set up to fail as much as any rookie quarterback in modern NFL history. In addition to doing a terrible job of protecting him in the pocket (Young took 62 sacks in 2023), the Carolina Panthers changed their offense three times during the offseason under former head coach Frank Reich. Predictably, Young struggled, going 2-14 as a starter and posting an abysmal 33.4 QBR for the year.
The good news is that the Panthers went out of their way to make life easier for their potential franchise quarterback this year. Carolina spent boatloads of money to upgrade their guard positions, drafted the top running back prospect in the class of 2024, brought in two highly-promising wide receivers and hired a new head coach with a growing reputation as a quarterback whisperer.
Young will be judged by what he does during the regular season, but the early signs have all been positive. He looked very sharp in the joint practice against an elite New York Jets defense and led a strong scoring drive in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, looking nothing like the QB we saw on the field last year in both cases.
Tight end Tommy Tremble sees how this new offense is setting up Young for success. Here's what he said about, per David Newton at ESPN.
Tommy Tremble on how Panthers' offense helps Bryce Young
"He's a guy that can make any throws that you see on these little TikTok, Instagram reels... He didn't win the [2021] Heisman for no reason. So letting him just play free and do what he does best, that's where this offense helps him.''
Allowing Young to go off-script and make backyard football plays is only one of many ways that Canales can help bring out the best in his young QB1. His growing chemistry with projected number one wide receiver Diontae Johnson will also be critical for his development.
The new-and-improved version of Bryce Young will get his first test on Sunday against a tough New Orleans Saints defense on the road.
