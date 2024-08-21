Dave Canales gushes over Panthers rookie Trevin Wallace after latest standout practice
The Carolina Panthers may have found a legitimate gem in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace. Not only has the former Kentucky Wildcat stood out during the team's two preseason games, Wallace has made a habit of making game changing plays during practice - almost every single day.
During last week's joint practice with the New York Jets, Wallace made the biggest splash of the day by picking off four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has led the NFL in lowest-interception rate in six different seasons and has a career pick-rate of just 1.4%.
Wallace followed that up with a strong preseason performance against the Jets on Saturday night, posting the ninth-highest grade on defense, including a very respectable 78.8 grade in tackling.
At Tuesday's practice Wallace kept the hot streak going, picking off backup quarterback Andy Dalton in 7-on-7 drills.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales is certainly impressed with what he's seen, and was practically gushing over him after practice when speaking with reporters, per team writer Darin Gantt.
"I think he's just a natural football player first and foremost... And while he still has a ways to go learning the scheme and doing all that, when he's comfortable, he's big, and he's fast, and he's got great hands. And that's such a rare combination at the inside linebacker spot, but we really have three fantastic linebackers in terms of catching the ball with Shaq, with Josey Jewell and with Trevin."
Promising as he's been, one has to wonder if Wallace has a real chance to break into the starting lineup as a rookie. For now, he's still behind Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell on the depth chart. However, if he continues making dynamic plays like this regularly, it may force Canales' hand.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN projections for Panthers stars Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson
Panthers release depth chart for last preseason game against the Bills
Trevin Wallace’s stellar preseason is proof he was a steal in the NFL draft
Panthers announce 10 roster moves going into last week of preseason