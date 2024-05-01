What Draft Picks Do the Panthers Have in 2025?
The Carolina Panthers were pretty limited with what they were able to do in the draft this year due to not having a first round pick, but GM Dan Morgan worked his magic and picked up extra capital with the Brian Burns trade and by moving out of No. 39.
In the trade with the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers picked up a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, filling the gap between their first and third round selections. Their second rounder in 2025 was part of the package they sent to the Chicago Bears to move up last year for Bryce Young. As things stand today, the Panthers have the most picks in next year's draft with nine.
"I didn't come in saying we got to get that two back," Morgan said following day two of the draft. "When it presented itself, we thought it was a really good opportunity. Hey, if we can get that two back, you know, it was good timing I would say. So, we felt good about that. We were really happy about that and acquiring that pick."
Full list of the Carolina Panthers' 2025 selections:
First round
Second rounder from Rams
Third Round
Fourth round
Fifth round
Fifth rounder from Giants
Sixth round
Their own seventh rounder, unless it's lower than Arizona's seventh rounder (swap).
Seventh rounder from Chiefs