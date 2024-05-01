All Panthers

What Draft Picks Do the Panthers Have in 2025?

The Panthers are loaded with draft picks next spring.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 26, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales
Mar 26, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers were pretty limited with what they were able to do in the draft this year due to not having a first round pick, but GM Dan Morgan worked his magic and picked up extra capital with the Brian Burns trade and by moving out of No. 39.

In the trade with the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers picked up a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, filling the gap between their first and third round selections. Their second rounder in 2025 was part of the package they sent to the Chicago Bears to move up last year for Bryce Young. As things stand today, the Panthers have the most picks in next year's draft with nine.

"I didn't come in saying we got to get that two back," Morgan said following day two of the draft. "When it presented itself, we thought it was a really good opportunity. Hey, if we can get that two back, you know, it was good timing I would say. So, we felt good about that. We were really happy about that and acquiring that pick."

Full list of the Carolina Panthers' 2025 selections:

First round

Second rounder from Rams

Third Round

Fourth round

Fifth round

Fifth rounder from Giants

Sixth round

Their own seventh rounder, unless it's lower than Arizona's seventh rounder (swap).

Seventh rounder from Chiefs

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN