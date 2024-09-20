All Panthers

Panthers rookie Xavier Legette hoping Andy Dalton will help unlock what he does best

Carolina's top draft pick this year is looking forward to getting some more deep-ball opportunities than he did with Bryce Young.

Tim Weaver

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 15: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 15: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The Carolina Panthers locker room has not given up on Bryce Young yet, even though he's been benched just two games into the season after a pair of historically-atrocious performances. That said, it doesn't mean they aren't excited to get an upgrade in QB play over these next few weeks, or however long veteran Andy Dalton ends up starting.

Perhaps nobody has more cause to be happy about the change at QB than rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette. In Week 1 Legette saw a team-high seven targets, totaling four catches and 35 yards. However, last week he didn't see even a single target from Bryce Young, which he admits was frustrating but isn't dwelling on it.

Here's what Legette told reporters in the locker room earlier this week when asked what he thinks Dalton can help him accomplish on the field.

Panthers WR Xavier Legette on Andy Dalton

