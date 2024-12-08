Xavier Legette accepts blame for soul-crushing drop in Panthers' latest loss
Xavier Legette found himself wide open behind the defense late in the fourth quarter. Facing a blitz, Bryce Young lofted the ball to Legette, who dove forward to make the grab and rolled into the end zone. Unfortunately, the ball hit the ground in the process, taking away a potential game-winning touchdown from the Carolina Panthers.
Xavier Legette accepts blame for drop after thinking he caught it
Xavier Legette said after the game that he thought he caught the ball. Replay showed the ball moving when Legette made contact with the ground. There was no replay review, and Legette said, "S**t, I thought I caught that b**h till I watched the video. They just put the replay up, I didn't know it hit the ground. I gotta make the play."
The clearly forlorn Legette also said, "I done made a couple plays, but I gotta make the ones when it matters. That was the one to win the game. I didn't make it." Legette was plagued by drops, including on that drive. However, he did make a 33-yard grab with the Panthers facing third-and-11 from the one-yard line. He was just unable to keep the momentum going and reel in the highlight, game-winning touchdown.
