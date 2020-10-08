SI.com
3 Stats To Know For Patriots' Week 5 Game vs. Broncos

Sarah Jacobs

After a whirlwind loss in Kansas City, the New England Patriots (2-2) are headed home to Gillette Stadium for Sunday afternoon's game against the Denver Broncos. 

The Broncos (1-3) are coming off of a win against the Jets, who are in the running for the NFL's worst team this season. But a win against New York doesn't cover up the woes Denver is dealing with this year. 

If Cam Newton - who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday - continues to be asymptomatic he will be eligible to play against the Broncos, and the offense can be back in business. But that remains to be seen if New England's starting quarterback will be cleared to return to football. The same goes for Stephon Gilmore, who tested positive on Tuesday. 

Here are the stats you need to know for Sunday afternoon via ESPN and Next Gen Stats. 

179.8

Through four games, the Patriots are averaging 179.8 rushing yards per game, which is currently the second-most in the league behind the Cleveland Browns. The team has accumulated 719 rush yards so far, 100 of which can be attributed to Damien Harris last week in his NFL debut. 

With Sony Michel ruled out, Harris was finally given some playing time, and had a spectacular first game. Although he didn't get any touchdowns, Harris ran hard and effectively against a team that knew New England would be rather one dimensional without Newton under center. 

The Broncos on the other hand, are only averaging 92.3 rushing yards per game. 

10

If there were less turnovers and mistakes on the offensive side of the ball, the 10 tackles made by the Patriots' defensive line against the Chiefs would've gotten more attention. Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, John Simon and Chase Winovich combined for 10 tackles against the top ranked team and defending Super Bowl Champions. That highlights how effective they were especially in the run game, preventing a running back like Clyde Edwards-Helaire from getting to the second level of the defense and potentially gashing the defense for extra yards. Winovich continued to shine with a sack and two assists as well. 

So far, the defensive pass rush has been the highlight of the Patriots defense. With Stephon Gilmore now testing positive for COVID-19, the once top-ranked defense potentially loses another star. Hopefully he will make a speedy recovery and will be able to return in Week 5. 

2.5 

The Broncos defensive pass rush also put up some good numbers last week. Leading the group for Denver was linebacker Bradley Chubb who racked up 2.5 sacks, three tackles and two assists. The Broncos defensive line combined for three sacks and eight tackles.

They also held Sam Darnold, who was 23-for-42 for 230 yards and no touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what the Broncos defense will be able to do against the Patriots defense, who will hopefully have Newton back in the lineup. 

