3 Stats To Know For Patriots' Week 16 Game vs. Bills

Here are the three things you should know before Sunday night's game.

The New England Patriots are headed back to Foxboro after a loss to the Dolphins in Miami to take on the Buffalo Bills.

Miami proved to be a worthy opponent. After blanking the Dolphins in the first 30 minutes, the Patriots gave up 22 points in the second half. Combined with a struggle to get the ball in the end zone, and Miami came away with the win that eliminated the Patriots from the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

New England lost by a field goal in early November to the Bills, a much closer score than most anticipated. Cam Newton has already addressed Patriots nation on a lackluster and inconsistent performance, vowing that he will be better.

Can the Patriots pull off a win Monday night? We'll find out soon enough but until then, here are the top three stats to know ahead of Sunday night via ESPN.

11 Touchdowns

Although Newton was held without a touchdown pass for the eighth game this season last weekend, he does have 11 rushing touchdowns, which is the most he's had since his rookie season nine years ago.

December has been a particularly rough month in terms of passing. Newton threw for just 69 yards against the Chargers, and 119 against the Rams. He threw for 209 passing yards in Miami, but the team relied on Nick Folk for field goals.

If this Patriots team relies on the run, Newton will need to be a more active participant against the Bills. Field goals won't go very far against an offensive powerhouse that has a duo like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

4,000 Yards

Speaking of Allen, he currently sits fourth on the passing leaders list at an even 4,000 yards. He's averaging almost 286 yards per game and has led Buffalo to an 11-3 record and a regular season AFC East Championship title, their first since 1995.

Allen has shown great improvement from his first two seasons in the league. His technique and his relationship with receiver Stefon Diggs has improved too. Now the Bills are headed to Foxboro on a four-game win streak that they want to continue.

11.8 Yards Per Carry

Diggs has really shined this season, sits third on the total receiving yards list and has averaged 11.8 yards per carry. Interestingly, he only has five touchdowns, but is tied with the Chargers' Keenan Allen for the most targeted receiver with 147 targets.

The Patriots lost defensive star Stephon Gilmore last weekend to a partially torn quad, which means he will not be able to cover Diggs. New England's defense will need to do its best to cover him if they want to keep Buffalo out of the end zone.