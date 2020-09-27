Patriots Week 3 Inactives: Dalton Keene, Anfernee Jennings Healthy Scratches

The New England Patriots' inactives for Week 3 are out, and there are no surprises on the list.

Those inactive vs. the Las Vegas Raiders are offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back James White, rookie tight end Dalton Keene, rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and defensive back Myles Bryant.

Keene missed the team's first two regular season games due to a neck injury. He was not on the injury report this past week, but is still not on the game day roster. Jennings has had very limited showings over the past two weeks, earning just two snaps last week on defense against the Seattle Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder), and rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) were listed as questionable for the Sunday afternoon bout against the Raiders, but will be active.

