7 Patriots Inactive for SNF Game vs. Texans

The New England Patriots, after having 17 players listed as questionable heading into the team's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans, wind up having seven players inactive for their Sunday Night Football matchup, per the team's inactive list. Those inactive for New England are CB Jason McCourty, RB Damien Harris, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Korey Cunningham, QB Cody Kessler, DL Byron Cowart, and TE Ryan Izzo.

This means that Marcus Cannon, Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Wynn, Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Joejuan Williams, Kyle Van Noy, and Patrick Chung, all who were all listed on the injury report with an illness, will be active tonight.

After taking two separate planes over to Houston to prevent healthy players from getting sick in transit, the team's efforts to contain the sickness seems to have worked and kept all starting units outside of cornerbacks (who will still be just fine without McCourty) in-tact.

New England will be in full form against a Texans team that trails just behind the reigning Super Bowl champions in the AFC standings. Their Week 13 matchup could ultimately have an impact on the Patriots' ability to obtain a first-round bye in the postseason.