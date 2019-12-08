Jake Bailey Sets Franchise Record in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey has just set a Patriots franchise record with his 32nd inside the 20 yard line this year, per Alex Barth of CLNS Media.

Johnny Hekker currently holds the NFL record with 51 punts inside the 20-yard line, which was set in 2016. Bailey is on track for 43 punts inside the 20 yard line this season, which would be the 4th most in NFL history.

In a season that's been so rough on the Patriots offense, Bailey has become a standout player in his rookie season. He's definitely been integral in lightening the load for the offense that's been so out of sync. Incredibly versatile with his ability to kickoff and punt, to create excellent field position, and relative consistency, Bailey has shown he belongs on the field.