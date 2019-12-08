Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Jake Bailey Sets Franchise Record in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Sarah Weisberg

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey has just set a Patriots franchise record with his 32nd inside the 20 yard line this year, per Alex Barth of CLNS Media. 

Johnny Hekker currently holds the NFL record with 51 punts inside the 20-yard line, which was set in 2016. Bailey is on track for 43 punts inside the 20 yard line this season, which would be the 4th most in NFL history.

In a season that's been so rough on the Patriots offense, Bailey has become a standout player in his rookie season. He's definitely been integral in lightening the load for the offense that's been so out of sync. Incredibly versatile with his ability to kickoff and punt, to create excellent field position, and relative consistency, Bailey has shown he belongs on the field.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

BJ Shea
13 1

A rematch of last year's epic AFC Championship game will take place in Week 14.

Patriots' Inactives Show a Locked-and-Loaded roster for Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Devon Clements
0

None of the six Patriots players listed as questionable heading into their Week 14 game are out against the Chiefs.

Chiefs' Equipment Sent to New Jersey; Team in Jeopardy of Having to Forfeit vs. Patriots

Devon Clements
0

The equipment should show up in Foxboro on time. But if it isn't, the Chiefs would have to forfeit their Week 14 game against the Patriots.

Patriots Offense Needs to Show up vs. Chiefs If They Want to Avoid 2nd Straight Loss

Sarah Weisberg
0

A pregame of report of what Patriots need to do to avoid second straight loss in as many weeks.

Report: Tom Brady is Displaying Level of Leadership Not Seen 'in a Very Long Time'

Devon Clements
0

Despite not being as active on the practice as he has been in the past, Tom Brady has rolled back the clocks with the level of leadership he has shown this season.

5 Things to Know About Patriots' Week 14 Opponent: The Kansas City Chiefs

Max McAuliffe
1

Ahead lies a 4:25 matchup on Sunday with last year's AFC runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what you need to know about the Patriots' Week 14 opponent.

Report: Patriots Will Not Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown

Devon Clements
0

Despite speculation that they might, Schefter reports that the Patriots will not re-sign All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown.

Former Patriots Kicker Adam Vinatieri Makes NFL 100 All-Time List

Devon Clements
1

One of the greatest kickers of all-time that had a historic tenure with the Patriots lands on the NFL 100's all-time list.

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Chiefs | Week 14

Mike Constantino
0

The PatriotMaven staff hands out their predictions for the Week 14 matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

How Patriots Defense Should Attack Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

Max McAuliffe
0

In the fourth edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.