Marshall Newhouse, Jason McCourty Exit Week 16 Game

*UPDATE*

Marcus Cannon (ankle) is questionable to return to the game.

New England Patriots starting right tackle Marshall Newhouse exited the team's Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills early in the 2nd quarter with what looks to be a lower body injury. Cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) also exited the game. McCourty is questionable to return. Cannon's return to the game is still TBD.

Marshall Newhouse replaced Cannon in the starting lineup.

McCourty has missed three of the last four games because of his lingering groin injury, and it looks like he has still not moved past the ailment.

Losing Cannon is not good for a Patriots offensive line that has been banged up all season. Hopefully both players can return to action at some point in the game.