Patrick Chung Exits Wild Card Game vs. Titans With Injury

Devon Clements

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung exited the team's Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans late in the first quarter because of an ankle injury. After being examined in the blue medical tent, he then headed to the locker room. 

The team announced early in the second quarter that Chung is questionable to return to the game. 

Having Chung sidelined is a big hit to New England's defense. The veteran has earned a pedigree as being able to cover some of the bigger bodies the opposition has on offense. Without him in Saturday night's game, the Patriots run the risk of being exposed by the Titans' tight ends, one of which caught a TD pass just two plays after Chung exited the game (Anthony Firkser). 

Stephon Gilmore Ends Regular Season as Front-Runner for Defensive Player of the Year

Sarah Weisberg

Despite Gilmore's lackluster Week 17 performance, he still leads the pack for DPOY.

How the Patriots should attack Ryan Tannehill, Titans' offense

Max McAuliffe

In the seventh edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the no. 6 seeded Tennessee Titans and their red-hot quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Patriots' Revenge Tour Starts with Titans on Wild Card Weekend

Devon Clements

The Patriots have been handed losses in recent memory by several AFC teams competing in the playoffs this season, which sets up a perfect opportunity for a revenge tour.

Report: Tom Brady Will 'Absolutely' Play in 2020

Devon Clements

It appears Tom Brady's time in the NFL will extend past the 2019 season, whether or not he loses on Wild-Card Weekend.

Jason McCourty Inactive for Wild Card Game vs. Titans

Devon Clements

McCourty has missed several games over the past two months because of a lingering groin injury.

Devon Clements

Here's a hype video posted by Tom Brady that'll make you want to run through a wall...

3 Patriots Selected to AP NFL All-Pro Team

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore was a unanimous selection.

Former Patriots DL Richard Seymour Named as Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Devon Clements

Seymour spent eight seasons with the Patriots.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Wild Card Round vs. Titans

BJ Shea

What will the Patriots need to do to take down the red-hot Titans this weekend?

Julian Edelman, 5 Others Listed as Questionable for Wild Card Game vs. Titans

Devon Clements

New England had a third-straight day of perfect attendance at Thursday's practice.