Patrick Chung Exits Wild Card Game vs. Titans With Injury

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung exited the team's Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans late in the first quarter because of an ankle injury. After being examined in the blue medical tent, he then headed to the locker room.

The team announced early in the second quarter that Chung is questionable to return to the game.

Having Chung sidelined is a big hit to New England's defense. The veteran has earned a pedigree as being able to cover some of the bigger bodies the opposition has on offense. Without him in Saturday night's game, the Patriots run the risk of being exposed by the Titans' tight ends, one of which caught a TD pass just two plays after Chung exited the game (Anthony Firkser).