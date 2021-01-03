Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 28-14 Win Over Jets

The New Patriots end their disappointing 2020 season on a high note, beating the New York Jets 28-14 in their regular-season finale.

Let's go over some instant takeaways from the Week 17 bout in Foxboro.

Patriots Finish Season One Game Below .500

After losing Tom Brady, their two top pass rushers, having a league-high eight opt outs, along with facing numerous restrictions due to the pandemic, the six-time Super Bowl champions still managed to finish the 2020 season with a 7-9 record.

In all honesty, that's very impressive.

Although there was a lot to not like about how the season played out for New England, given the circumstances, there's a lot of hope for what's to come. With players returning next season, a strong, young core and lots of money to spend this offseason, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021 for the Patriots.

So even though they will not be participating in the postseason for the first time since 2008, the arrow isn't necessarily pointing down for the Bill Belichick-led squad.

Cam Newton Finishes 2020 Season On High Note

The biggest play of the game came on the first offensive drive for the Patriots, when Cam Newton ripped off a 49-yard run. Newton sprinted up the middle and broke several tackles on the big play.

That run by Newton was his longest since 2017, was the longest run by a Patriots quarterback in franchise history, and helped Newton set the franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, which was previously held by Steve Grogan (539).

Overall, Newton completed 21-of-30 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the football 11 times for 79 yards.

Overall, it was one of the best games of the season for Newton. Unfortunately, it won't be enough to persuade Patriots management to keep him in 2021.

Devin Asiasi Records First Catch, Touchdown

After eight games played and an overall lackluster rookie season, rookie tight end Devin Asiasi finally recorded his first catch and touchdown of the 2020 season. His first catch came late in the first quarter, when Cam Newton found the UCLA product over the middle for a gain of 13 yards. In the fourth quarter Newton then found Asiasi for a 26-yard touchdown.

As a player that looked like he was primed to have a sizable workload in his first season in the NFL because of the lack of depth at his position, Asiasi failed to win the brunt of the reps this season. Instead, Ryan Izzo earned the majority of the tight end reps during the regular season until he landed on injured reserve.

Hopefully, being a rookie during a pandemic were the major reasons why Asiasi didn't blossom this year. Here's to hoping he make a big jump in year two with the Patriots.

Another Strong Performance By Sony Michel

For the third straight week, former first-round pick Sony Michel looked very efficient as New England's primary running back.

Against the Jets, Michel carried the football 16 times 76 yards. He also caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. That marks the first receiving touchdown of Michel's three-year career. Over the past three weeks, Michel has 216 yards on 36 carries, which is a very efficient six yards per carry.

As a player that will enter 2021 on the final year of his rookie contract, Michel's stock is trending upward. While its presumed that Damien Harris will remain as the Patriots' primary ball carrier in 2021, Rex Burkhead and James White's futures with the team could have an impact on how the team handles Michel.

Depending on the direction they take, Michel could be traded, or he could continue to play for New England. But if there's one thing for sure, Michel's trade market got a little bit stronger thanks to his strong finish to the 2020 season.

Chase Winovich Feasts on Sam Darnold, Jets O-Line

Heading into the game with 3.5 sacks - two shy of his career-high - Chase Winovich set a new season-high in sacks against New York in Week 17.

Winovich recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed and seven total tackles. It was a great game for a player that struggled to be a consistent impact player for the Patriots during his second season in the NFL.

J.C. Jackson Struggles Again as No. 1 Cornerback

As we've seen for a better part of the season, J.C. Jackson is undoubtedly a ball hawk, but he still has a lot of room to grow.

His biggest blunders occurred on the opening drive of the third quarter when he gave up a 53-yard completion to Breshad Perriman, and then a 10-yard completion inside the red zone to Jamison Crowder, which set up New York's second and final touchdown of the day.

However, in the fourth quarter, Jackson intercepted Darnold, which marked Jackson's ninth interception of the season, good for second-best in the league (Miami's Xavien Howard is the league leader with 10).

With Stephon Gilmore's future in New England uncertain, there's a bit more to be desired from Jackson, who would presumably be the team's No. 1 cornerback if Gilmore were to depart next offseason through a trade.

However, after seeing how far he has come in his first three season in the NFL after going undrafted, the sky is the limit for Jackson.