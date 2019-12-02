Patriot
C Ted Karras Exits SNF vs. Texans, Will Not Return

Devon Clements

New England Patriots starting center Ted Karras (knee) exited the team's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans early in the third quarter and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to the team. 

After David Andrew was placed on IR during the summer, Karras then took over the starting duties at center and has started every game this season. Now, James Ferentz has and will continue to take over starting duties at center with Karras sidelined. 

Patriots vs. Texans Live Game Day Thread: Week 13

Sarah Weisberg
Pregame analysis and live updates for the New England Patriots' Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Report: Patriots Coaches, Players Still Open to Antonio Brown Reunion

Devon Clements
New England Patriots players and coaches are reportedly open to re-signing Antonio Brown.

Report: Texans Will Not Pursue Nick Caserio in 2020

Devon Clements
After trying to hire Nick Caserio this past offseason, the Texans will reportedly stay put and not pursue the Patriots executive in 2020.

Jason McCourty, Byron Cowart Ruled out for Week 13

Devon Clements
Two of the 17 Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Texans have now been ruled out.

Report: Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu Expected to Play vs. Texans

Devon Clements
The two veteran receivers who missed New England's Week 12 game are expected to make their return on Sunday Night Football this week.

How Patriots Defense Should Attack Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense

Max McAuliffe
In the third edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the Houston Texans and their rising star, Deshaun Watson.

17 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Sunday Night vs. Texans

Devon Clements
New England has a bevy of talent that is in jeopardy of not playing Sunday because of an illness that struck the team earlier in the week.

7 Patriots Inactive for SNF Game vs. Texans

Devon Clements
The Patriots only have seven inactive players vs. the Texans on Sunday Night Football during a week when the team was hit by the flu bug.

Devon Clements

Whatever it takes to keep as many players healthy as possible.

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Week 13

Mike Constantino
The PatriotMaven staff predicts the outcome of the Week 13 matchup between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans.