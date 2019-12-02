C Ted Karras Exits SNF vs. Texans, Will Not Return

New England Patriots starting center Ted Karras (knee) exited the team's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans early in the third quarter and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to the team.

After David Andrew was placed on IR during the summer, Karras then took over the starting duties at center and has started every game this season. Now, James Ferentz has and will continue to take over starting duties at center with Karras sidelined.