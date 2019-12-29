PatriotMaven
Report: Sony Michel Expected to Play vs. Dolphins

Devon Clements

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with an illness, is expected to play in the regular season finale, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. 

Based on the productivity of Michel as of late, the second-year back probably won't have a major role against Miami at Gillette Stadium. Rex Burkhead has been very efficient over the past two games, which will likely continue into the Week 17 game against a Dolphins team that is one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Because of that, expect Michel to take a back seat to Burkhead as he continues being a dual-threat player out of the backfield. 

