Watch: Cam Newton Scores First TD With Patriots

Superman has scored his first touchdown as a Patriot.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton helped his team take a lead over the Miami Dolphins early in the second quarter of Sunday's season opener, running four yards for the touchdown and making the score 7-0 New England.

Through two drives, Newton has completed 4 of 5 passes for 47 yards, and has ran the ball four times for 26 yards and a score.

