PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Chiefs | Week 14

The 10-2 New England Patriots are set to welcome the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs into Gillete Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams currently sit atop their divisions and are looking to solidify themselves heading into the postseason. The Patriots have a struggling offense and the Chiefs have a weak defense, so something has to give in this rematch of last seasons AFC Championship game.

The PatriotMaven staff gave their score and game predictions for what will take place in Week 14 between the two AFC contenders.

Devon Clements

Playing against a lesser Chiefs team won't make things easier for the Patriots this time around. Unfortunately, New England has some serious issues on offense, which could prove to be too much to overcome, especially if Patrick Mahomes has a first half that mirrors what he did in the second half of last year's AFC championship game. If the Patriots want to win their 3rd straight game against Kansas City, they need to feed Sony Michel early and often. If they can't, they will lose.

Here's a hot take for you - Michel will have over 100 yards and at least one score in Week 14.

Patriots 21, Chiefs 17

Mike Constantino

The Patriots and Chiefs are two of the premier teams in the NFL and they always put together a great matchup. The Chiefs seem to be a bit forgotten about this year. Patrick Mahomes missed a few weeks with an injury and the Baltimore Ravens have taken the league by storm. The Chiefs are still what we know them to be, an explosive offense that can put up points in a heartbeat. Their defense struggles though, and this is where the Patriots need to capitalize.

We've been saying it for weeks, but this has to be the game where New England's offense finds its groove. Julian Edelman has been great and James White had a breakthrough game last week. I fully expect White to have another monster game, as the Chiefs struggle covering opposing running backs. Tom Brady throws for three touchdowns and the Patriots get a big stop late. On Monday, the analysts will ask, "Is the Patriots offense back?"

Patriots 28, Chiefs 27

BJ Shea

Whenever the Patriots have their backs against the wall, whenever the negativity is loudest, the Patriots almost always show up and make a statement. In 2014, after the Monday Night Meltdown in Kansas City, the Patriots steamrolled the Bengals and “We’re onto Cincinnati” was born. Last year after getting blown out by the Lions and falling to 1-2, New England went out and blew out the Dolphins.

The Patriots are 10-2, but they have still been the victim of a lot of criticism. It is either that the quarterback is too old or the receivers are not good enough. Expect Tom Brady and the Patriots to show up and play well. Unfortunately, they have to contend with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense. Fortunately, the Chiefs defense isn’t very good. The Patriots defense was embarrassed last week vs. Houston and I don’t expect them to play two sub-par games in a row.



Patriots 27, Chiefs 21



Sarah Weisberg

This weekends match-up between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs is going to be a tough, dynamic game that'll be worth watching. The Chiefs are coming off two victories and looking to go for three, whereas the Patriots are coming home off a tough loss against the Texans.

All season the offense has been struggling to put a consistent set of plays and keeping a rhythm going on the field. Subsequently, the defense has picked up a lot of slack, and special teams has been on a roll. New England's turnover rate of kickers hasn't helped them obtain unit cohesion that they desperately need. Quarterback Tom Brady's face says it all every time they pan to him on the sidelines. The man isn't happy, and if Brady isn't happy, nobody's happy.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offense have been playing some smash mouth football lately, and if the Boogeymen can't contain them, the Patriots could be in for a second loss, giving the Chiefs a historic win. The Patriots haven't been beaten in a regular season home game against an AFC opponent in the era of the Brady-Edelman dynamic duo.

Patriots 24, Chiefs 18

Max McAuliffe

The Patriots have been itching for a home game. They have only had one home game over the last four matchups. That game was the monsoon game against the Dallas Cowboys. A home game with good weather should be refreshing.

The Patriots, still searching for themselves on offense, go up against a bottom tier run defense in the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they go up against an offense that (much like the Patriots) has had shaky offensive line play as of late and is now nicked up at the runningback position. The defense will look to bring back some of the pressure we saw earlier in the season and force Mahomes to throw, under pressure, against one of the best secondaries in this league. If they can apply good pressure and run the ball effectively, I like the Patriots’ chances.

Patriots 23, Chiefs 21