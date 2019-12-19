Patriots Defensive Report card: Week 15

The New England Patriots defense has been putting up video game-like numbers all season long, and their performance against the Cincinnati Bengals was no different. The Patriots did however struggle containing Joe Mixon and the rest of the Bengals run game, allowing 164 yards on 32 carries. New England head coach Bill Belichick said Bengals' Mixon “probably is the best back in the league. He runs so hard. He’s so hard to tackle.” That’s extremely high praise coming from Belichick. All in all, the Patriots defense did their job in contributing to the 34-13 rout of Cincinnati.

Here are the grades for the Patriots' key defensive performances in Week 15.

Stephon Gilmore: A+

The best defensive back in the NFL was at it again, as he intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown. With New England up 20-10 midway through the 3rd quarter, Stephon Gilmore jumped an out-route thrown by Bengals QB Andy Dalton and brought it back 64 yards for his second pick-6 of the season. Gilmore will continue to be the man-in-charge for this New England defense that continues to bail out the offense. As Gilmore goes, the Patriots go.



JC Jackson: A

Jackson had two interceptions in the win over the Bengals. Both of his takeaways came on deep passes by Dalton. Jackson has been spectacular at defending the deep ball so far in his career. In addition to Gilmore, Jackson adds another level to this Patriot's secondary. He has really begun to find himself on this team and as he continues to gain more experience and confidence, he helps create quite an eerie sight for opposing quarterbacks.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: A-

Bentley finished with nine tackles in Sunday's contest, which was the second highest total for any player on either team, only behind the Bengals Germaine Platt. Bentley helped cause a fourth-down stop by haulting Mixon for no gain midway through the second quarter. This play served as the turning point in the game, as the Patriots tied the game on their ensuing possession, later gained the lead and never gave it up.

Kyle Van Noy: B+

Van Noy finished with four QB hurries, two tackles and had a high pass-rush productivity rate on the day.

While the secondary continues to play lights-out, it is imperative that the front seven, led by Van Noy, can do enough to limit the opposing team's rushing attack and add extra beef to protecting the pass. Van Noy has put together a strong season, and he will be a crucial piece to the New England defense down the stretch.