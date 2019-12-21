PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Bills | Week 16

Saturday's Week 16 matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills has been highly anticipated for a few weeks now. The Patriots can secure the divisional title with a win in Week 19; however, the Bills pose the biggest threat out of any team in recent years to claim the title.

Back in Week 4, these teams battled until the end in Buffalo, but the Patriots ended up winning that game 16-10. This time around it seems as if it will be more of the same: two great defenses, a lack of big offensive plays, and a tight game throughout.

Here are the predictions from the PatriotMaven staff for Saturday afternoon's game:

Devon Clements

In what will be the most important regular season game for the Patriots this season, New England has a lot to prove against the Bills. If they can squeeze out a win, it says a lot about what this team is capable of doing in the playoffs. If they lose, then their season may end in early January.

Going against one of the top defenses in the league doesn't bode well for Tom Brady and the offense. They haven't shown an ability to consistently score points against less-than-formidable opponents, so why should we think they can do just that against a top-tier Bills squad?

The Patriots' defense will keep them in the game, but the offense will be the reason they fall short against the Buffalo.

Buffalo 17, Patriots 14

Mike Constantino

Any football fans who enjoy run-heavy games and stifling defenses, this game is made for you. There is no secret here - the Patriots and Bills both have incredible defenses, but struggling offenses. This game will come down to which offense can make one less mistake. Josh Allen has thrown too many interceptions and as we have seen, New England has quite a few ball hawks. I expect those ball hawks to come up big, specifically Stephon Gilmore. Another key matchup here is the Patriots run defense vs. Devin Singletary. Last week in Cincinnati, Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a field day, that cannot happen this week.

Patriots 16, Bills 13

Max McAuliffe

This game will tell a lot about the Patriots going forward. The team is treating this like a playoff game, as they should be with the division and first round byes on the line. This is the first time since 1964 that both teams have met with 10+ wins each. On December 20th, 1964, the 12-2 Bills locked up the division title at Fenway Park against the 10-3-1 Patriots, beating them 24-14.

In that game, Jack Kemp, the Bills’ quarterback, threw three interceptions. Josh Allen will do the same Saturday and the Patriots’ defense will hold on in a tight one. N’Keal Harry will score a redzone touchdown, in a three-point game, in the fourth quarter.

Patriots 24, Bills 14.

BJ Shea

At the start of the season no one would’ve thought that this Week 16 matchup of the Patriots vs. the Bills would decide the AFC East, but Buffalo has kept pace with New England every step of the way this season.

Question marks surround Julian Edelman’s health on an already subpar receiving core for Tom Brady. It’s fine to catch a touchdown vs. the Bengals, but this is a big game for N’Keal Harry. This is pretty much a playoff game and he’ll have one of the games best cornerbacks on him in Tre’Davious White.

If you like defensive, smash mouth, hard hitting football, then this going to be your type of game. It’ll be low scoring and the Patriots will win with defense and special teams play.



Patriots 27, Bills 7

Sarah Weisberg

Week 16 is a big one for the New England Patriots. Back home in Foxboro, they’ll host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium for what’s looking to be an intense, potentially close game. With a win, the Patriots take the AFC East Title. A loss, and New England could in jeopardy of ending their division-title streak.

Head coach Bill Belichick is treating this game like a playoff matchup, and that’s a solid plan. All season, a shaky offense and a more and more visibly agitated quarterback hasn’t painted the best picture of New England’s capabilities. The defense has made up for the faults of the offense, who has been plagued with injuries and riddled with ridicule, and special teams has also stepped up. The Bills are having a decent season, and present a challenge at 10-4 to the Patriots 11-3. This should be an exciting game.

Patriots 30, Bills 22