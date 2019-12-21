PatriotMaven
7 Patriots Inactive for Week 16 Bout vs. Bills

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have seven players listed as "inactive" for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Those inactive are Jermaine Eluemunor, Ryan Izzo, Cody Kessler, Damien Harris, Jonathan Jones, Byron Cowart, and Korey Cunningham. 

On the final injury report of the week, New England had Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Jamie Collins (shoulder), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and Jason McCourty (groin) listed as questionable for the divisional matchup. All those players will be active, which should be a big help in a very important regular season game. 

How Patriots Can Clinch a First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 16

Devon Clements

The Patriots control their own destiny with a win in Week 16 over the Bills.

Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Tennis Elbow

Devon Clements

Tom Brady's elbow complications seem to be a bit more than just soreness.

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Bills | Week 16

Mike Constantino

Here are are the predictions by the PatriotMaven staff as to what will happen in the Saturday afternoon game between the Patriots and Bills.

Devon Clements

Here's another one from the #NFL100 show last night when BB calls Randy Moss "one of the smartest…

Devon Clements

Here's a clip from last night's NFL 100 show when Bill Belichick spoke about trying to trade for…

Saturday's Game vs. Bills is Important in More Ways Than One for Patriots

Devon Clements

Yes - the division title is on the line in Week 16 for the Patriots. But their game against the Bills will tells us much more than who the division champion is.

Patriots Defensive Report card: Week 15

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades to the most intriguing defensive performers for the New England Patriots in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 16 vs. Bills

BJ Shea

Here are three things that will help New England gather their 12th win of the season.

Jonathan Jones Officially Ruled out vs. Bills; 4 Patriots Listed as Questionable

Devon Clements

New England will officially be without their starting slot corner on Saturday.

3 Patriots That Were Snubbed From 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

When a team is 11-3 and only three of their players are selected to the Pro Bowl, there were definitely some snubs.