7 Patriots Inactive for Week 16 Bout vs. Bills

The New England Patriots have seven players listed as "inactive" for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Those inactive are Jermaine Eluemunor, Ryan Izzo, Cody Kessler, Damien Harris, Jonathan Jones, Byron Cowart, and Korey Cunningham.

On the final injury report of the week, New England had Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Jamie Collins (shoulder), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and Jason McCourty (groin) listed as questionable for the divisional matchup. All those players will be active, which should be a big help in a very important regular season game.