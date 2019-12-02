Patriot
Patriots vs. Texans Live Game Day Thread: Week 13

Sarah Weisberg

It’s been a long week for the New England Patriots. From the flu knocking down key players, to an incredibly long questionable list at one point during this past week, getting to Texas has looked stressful. Coming off of another sloppy victory in Week 12 over the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots (10-1) are on the road to battle against the Houston Texans (7-4). 

Quarterback Tom Brady has been visibly agitated at his last two press conferences; when the offense is supposed to come together, they’ve had trouble all season. Brady is looking a little worse for wear out on the field, with inconsistent pocket protection as he looks for a receiver before having to throw the ball away at a higher than normal rate for the 42-year-old QB. Brady has also been experiencing elbow issues on and off, and having key players off the field last week definitely didn’t make his job easier. 

Adding onto a rough week was kicker Nick Folk, who had an appendectomy Thursday morning, so tonight Kai Forbath will be taking the field in his Patriots debut; Forbath is their fourth kicker of the season. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is expected to play this week, as is Phillip Dorsett. Adding them back into the mix with Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, and Jakobi Meyers bring hope that New England's offense will finally play like we've been waiting for. 

As usual, New England's defense has been putting in overtime on the field, making up where the offense has fallen flat. The Boogeymen were ready to go against Dallas, so it’s assumed that against Houston, it’s just another Texas smackdown. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson better have his eyes open and his line ready for the defense, who has found gaps left and right to sack quarterbacks as the weeks have gone by. Watson has an arm and an affinity for throwing a deep ball, but interceptions come early and often for the Patriots secondary, who can and will snag a ball out of the air faster than the other team can say “uh-oh.”

The AFC showdown kicks off at 8:20 pm EST at NRG Field in Houston.

Here are the Patriots' inactives for the Sunday night game: 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Devon Clements
Devon Clements

Editor

Patriots are real lucky to come out with just 7 players inactive in this game. Let's see how some of them hold up throughout the game.

