Patriots Offense Needs to Show up vs. Chiefs If They Want to Avoid 2nd Straight Loss

Sarah Weisberg

It’s cold in Foxboro today, and the New England Patriots are back home to heat things up. Coming off of a loss against the Houston Texans, the Patriots (10-2) are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) in what will likely be a game of intense, quick football.

Quarterback Tom Brady has been so visibly agitated during the last few weeks that it’s beginning to look like it’s rubbing off on other players, and it’s time to change that. The 42-year-old quarterback usually thrives at home, and even though a formidable opponent is set to take the field in a tough matchup today, Brady and the boys should have the upper hand.

Containing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to require consistent man coverage early and often. Fortunately, the defense have been the most consistent part of the New England playbook this season, so if the Boogeymen are at the top of their game, putting the brakes on Mahomes should be relatively easy (on paper). Putting that into motion is going to be a test of the defensive lines ability.

Brady has to take control of the offense as fast as humanly possible. All season, there has been so much inconsistency on the field that there’s no telling what’s going to happen. While Edelman and Brady can usually find each other down the field, and rookie Jakobi Meyers has been showing he’s an asset to the team, there’s still such a lack of rhythm between the QB and his receivers. 

New England's offense is historically a powerhouse that can’t be contained, and despite the numerical wins and losses, the numbers and performance don’t match up. Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are incredible players, and they need to put that excellence out on the field with regularity, or the downhill trend for the Patriots will continue. 

Let’s hope we see a Tom Brady smile and another tick mark in the win column today. Kickoff is at 4:25pm EST.

Report: Patriots Under Investigation for Allegedly Videotaping Bengals' Play Calls

Devon Clements
The Patriots find themselves under league investigation following an alleged videotaping incident that took place in the press box.

The Patriots Fell Victim to One of the Worst Officiated Games of the 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg
In case you had forgotten how poor the officiating was in the Patriots' Week 14 loss, let us walk you through some of the worst calls from that game.

'We're on to Cincinnati' Mantra Will Be Resurrected After Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Devon Clements
The Chiefs came out to play, but the referees didn't, which gave the Patriots their second loss in as many weeks.

Report: Bengals Employee Claims Patriots Had Camera Aimed At Bengals' Sideline for 1st Quarter

Devon Clements
A development in the the video scandal at the Bengals-Browns game claims a Patriots videographer had his camera aimed at the Bengals sideline for the entire first quarter of the game.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

BJ Shea
A rematch of last year's epic AFC Championship game will take place in Week 14.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino
Handing out grades to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their performances during the team's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Report: 'A Resolution is Possible This Week' in Investigation of Patriots

Devon Clements
The National Football League hopes to resolve the Patriots/Bengals video scandal before the two teams face off in Week 15.

Report: Patriots' Tape Shows 'About Eight Minutes of Footage Focusing on Recording the Bengals’ Sideline'

Devon Clements
A new report says the video that was taped by Kraft employee during Bengals-Browns game has eight minutes of solely the Bengals' sideline.

Patriots Admit to Inappropriately Filming Field During Bengals-Browns Game

Devon Clements
The Patriots have released a statement in regards to the accusations of them filming the Bengals sideline during their game against the Browns last Sunday.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Max McAuliffe
Here are some instant observations during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Week 14.