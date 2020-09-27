Twitter Reacts To Patriots' Week 3 Win Over Raiders

The New England Patriots were victorious in Week 3, beating the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 36-20.

At times it wasn't pretty, but the better team prevailed. After a slow start, fans saw Sony Michel have one of the best performances of his career. For the first time this season, he was the leading rusher for New England. Even though he didn't score a touchdown he gained over 100 yards (117 on nine carries).

Overall it was a great game on the ground for the Patriots. They had 250 rushing yards as a team.

One of the only problems for New England is that they struggled to stop the run on defense. The Raiders had 126 yards on the ground and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

But the most important thing is that the Patriots were able to win. It's just what they needed before heading to Kansas City to face off against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

After the win, Patriots fans had a lot to say on Twitter.