How Patriots Can Clinch First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 17

Heading into their regular season finale, the New England Patriots have already clinched a playoff berth thanks to a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills which gave them an 11th straight division title. Now, the Patriots have their eyes set on starting the playoffs with a week of rest as they take on the Miami Dolphins this week.

For New England to start the postseason with a bye week, here is what they need to happen in Week 17:

- Patriots win or tie

OR

- Chiefs lose or tie

Because the Chiefs own the tiebreaker over New England, the reigning Super Bowl champs need to bring their A-game this week if they want to control their own destiny.

If the Patriots beat or tie the Dolphins on Sunday, they clinch a playoff bye no matter the outcome of the Chiefs/Chargers game. However, if they lose, then they would need Kansas City to also lose or tie Los Angeles for New England to remain at the no. 2 seed by the end of the regular season. If the Patriots lose and the Chiefs win, then New England drops to the No. 3 seed and would face either the Raiders, Steelers or Titans in the Wild Card round.

As a team that is very banged up at this point in the season, the Patriots feel like the one team in the AFC that desperately needs to start the postseason with a week of rest. That is why getting a win against Miami is so important, and why head coach Bill Belichick said after last Saturday's win that their regular season finale is a playoff game.