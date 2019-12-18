3 Patriots That Were Snubbed From 2019 Pro Bowl

When the 2019 Pro Bowl nominations were announced Tuesday night, lo and behold the New England Patriots found themselves with just three players who had been selected to the AFC's roster. To put that into perspective - as the team that has the second-best record in the conference (11-3), New England had the 4th most players nominated to the Pro Bowl in the AFC, behind the Baltimore Ravens (12), Kansas City Chiefs (6), Pittsburgh Steelers (5), and were tied with the Houston Texans (3). Because of that, one has to assume that some players on the Patriots roster were snubbed from this year's Pro Bowl.

With an elite defense and some elite talent on the offensive side of the ball, let's review three Patriots players that were snubbed from the 2019 Pro Bowl.

1) Julian Edelman

What will it take to get Julian Edelman his first ever Pro Bowl nomination? Apparently being on-pace for career-highs in catches, yards and touchdowns won't do it. The 33-year-old has been the staple of New England's passing game this season, producing time-in and time-out despite defenses knowing how often Brady likes to throw the football his way. Edelman is the lone reason that the Patriots passing attack hasn't completely fallen apart this season, which should count towards something.

Chargers wideout Keenan Allen (90 receptions, 1,046 yard, five touchdowns) and Browns receiver Jarvis Landry (74 receptions, 1,018 yards, five touchdowns) got the nod over the Super Bowl LIII MVP, which is bothersome when considering both of those players' stats are not jaw-dropping and may have been a product of bad teams that had to throw the ball often to climb back into games. Neither of those players has more catches or touchdowns than Edelman (92 receptions, 1,019 yards, six touchdowns), and only one has more yards. NFL fans did Edelman wrong.

2) Jamie Collins Sr.

Because of how NFL edge rushers have evolved is the reason why Jamie Collins was snubbed from the Pro Bowl in the midst of an All-Pro season. Now that defensive ends find themselves in a two-point stance more often in order to rush the passer, that adds a bigger group of players into the category of "outside linebackers" which is why players like Von Miller and TJ Watt were nominated to the Pro Bowl from that position.

Collins through 14 games this season has 71 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven passes defended, six sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown. Unfortunately, many fans look at the sack numbers to determine who should be voted into the Pro Bowl from his position, which is where Collins doesn't match up against some of the other OLBs in the conference. Either way, he still feels like a snub.

3) Joe Thuney

Yes - the Patriots' offensive line has been suspect at times this season. But that hasn't stopped offensive guard Joe Thuney from having an All-Pro worthy season. He is ranked as the 5th best offensive guard in the entire league, and the 3rd best in the AFC, according to PFF.

While Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Ravens guard Marshal Yanda rightfully got the nod over Thuney, Steelers' David DeCastro was selected over New England's starting left guard despite only being listed as PFF's 14th best OG in the league and 7th best in the conference, behind players like Patriots starting right guard Shaq Mason. Yes - PFF rankings don't determine who does or doesn't make the Pro Bowl. But educating yourself before placing your vote seems like the right thing to do to avoid obvious snubs like this one.