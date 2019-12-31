Full Attendance at Tuesday's Patriots Practice

The New England Patriots had seven players limited during Tuesday's practice. The good news - not a single player missed practice. Those limited were Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Jamie Collins (shoulder), Marcus Cannon (ankle), Jason McCourty (groin), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), Jonathan Jones (groin), and Terrence Brooks (groin).

It's good to see there was full attendance at practice on Tuesday, especially when considering they began practices a day earlier than usual because they play on Saturday this week. New England is set to face the Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday at 8:25 p.m.