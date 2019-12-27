PatriotMaven
8 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 17 Game vs. Dolphins

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' final injury report for Week 17 has no players listed as out, but eight listed as questionable. Those eight players are Ja'Whaun Bentley, Terrance Brooks, Shilique Calhoun, Marcus Cannon, Jamie Collins, Julian Edelman, Jonathan Jones, and Jason McCourty. 

Brooks hadn't been added the the injury report until Friday. He suffered a groin injury. Calhoun missed his second-straight practice on Friday because of an illness, and will therefore be questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Cannon and McCourty both exited last Saturday's game against the Bills early because of injuries, but both have participated in practice in some form this week. 

Patriots Lend Team Plane to Navy for Liberty Bowl

Devon Clements

New England wanted to make sure the Navy arrived to the Liberty Bowl in style.

NFL Rumors: Could Tom Brady's Heir be a Former Patriot?

Devon Clements

How a changing of the guards in Indianapolis could lead to a reunion in New England.

Patriots Nearing Top 5 in Week 17 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

After descending over the past several weeks, the Patriots have begun ascending the power rankings this week.

Shilique Calhoun Misses Week 17 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

Calhoun was the lone player to miss Patriots practice on Thursday.

How Panthers' Head Coach Search Could Impact Patriots' Coaching Staff, Front Office

Devon Clements

A new regime in Carolina could lead to a few key pieces of the Patriots' organization getting new jobs.

How Patriots Can Clinch First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 17

Devon Clements

Now that New England has clinched a playoff berth, they have their eyes set on claiming a playoff bye.

Tom Brady Has No Plans For Retirement After This Season: 'I Hope to Continue Playing"

Devon Clements

No matter the outcome of the 2019 season, it appears the 42 year old QB wants to play in 2020.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 16 vs. Bills

Mike Constantino

Here are the grades the Patriots offensive players earned during their win over Buffalo last weekend.

Chase Winovich Paid Off Lunch Debt For Hometown School District

Devon Clements

The rookie is giving back to his community in a big way for the holidays.

Tom Brady Selected to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Devon Clements

Brady was one of two quarterbacks announced to the NFL 100 All-Time team during NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football broadcast.