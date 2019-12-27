8 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 17 Game vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots' final injury report for Week 17 has no players listed as out, but eight listed as questionable. Those eight players are Ja'Whaun Bentley, Terrance Brooks, Shilique Calhoun, Marcus Cannon, Jamie Collins, Julian Edelman, Jonathan Jones, and Jason McCourty.

Brooks hadn't been added the the injury report until Friday. He suffered a groin injury. Calhoun missed his second-straight practice on Friday because of an illness, and will therefore be questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Cannon and McCourty both exited last Saturday's game against the Bills early because of injuries, but both have participated in practice in some form this week.