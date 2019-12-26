PatriotMaven
Shilique Calhoun Misses Week 17 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' injury report for Thursday had one player absent from practice: Shilique Calhoun. The veteran defensive player missed practice due to an illness. 

Those listed as limited on Thursday were Jason McCourty (groin), Jonathan Jones (groin), Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Jamie Collins (shoulder), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), and Marcus Cannon (ankle). 

It was a typical report for New England. The Patriots are hobbling a bit into their season finale against the Dolphins. If they can manage a win on Sunday, they can start the postseason with a week of rest. 

GM Report

Patriots Lend Team Plane to Navy for Liberty Bowl

Devon Clements

New England wanted to make sure the Navy arrived to the Liberty Bowl in style.

Patriots Nearing Top 5 in Week 17 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

After descending over the past several weeks, the Patriots have begun ascending the power rankings this week.

How Patriots Can Clinch First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 17

Devon Clements

Now that New England has clinched a playoff berth, they have their eyes set on claiming a playoff bye.

Tom Brady Has No Plans For Retirement After This Season: 'I Hope to Continue Playing"

Devon Clements

No matter the outcome of the 2019 season, it appears the 42 year old QB wants to play in 2020.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 16 vs. Bills

Mike Constantino

Here are the grades the Patriots offensive players earned during their win over Buffalo last weekend.

Tom Brady Selected to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Devon Clements

Brady was one of two quarterbacks announced to the NFL 100 All-Time team during NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football broadcast.

How the Patriots Offense Got Back on Track in Week 16

Max McAuliffe

The Patriots' offense looked far better than they have all season on Saturday. But what caused them to have so much success?

Patriots Defensive Report Card: Week 16 vs. Bills

Mike Constantino

Here are the grades for the Patriots' defensive players during last Saturday's win over the Bills.

Chase Winovich Paid Off Lunch Debt For Hometown School District

Devon Clements

The rookie is giving back to his community in a big way for the holidays.

Where Patriots Stand in AFC Playoff Seedings After Week 16

Devon Clements

New England is so close to clinching a first-round playoff bye.