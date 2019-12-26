Shilique Calhoun Misses Week 17 Patriots Practice

The New England Patriots' injury report for Thursday had one player absent from practice: Shilique Calhoun. The veteran defensive player missed practice due to an illness.

Those listed as limited on Thursday were Jason McCourty (groin), Jonathan Jones (groin), Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Jamie Collins (shoulder), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), and Marcus Cannon (ankle).

It was a typical report for New England. The Patriots are hobbling a bit into their season finale against the Dolphins. If they can manage a win on Sunday, they can start the postseason with a week of rest.