A Close Look At Guaranteed Money Given to Patriots' Undrafted Rookie Class

One way to distinguish how an NFL team feels about a player is by the amount of money they give that player. That's even the case for undrafted rookies, although the cash they receive is significantly smaller compared to established NFL players and drafted players.

Let's take a look at all the guaranteed money and signing bonuses given to the Patriots' 2020 undrafted rookie class, which was gathered and shared by ESPN's Mike Reiss, in order from largest to smallest:

LB De'Jon "Skoota" Harris: $140,000 ($15,000 signing bonus)

DT Bill Murray: $125,000 ($10,000 SB)

RB J.J. Taylor: $100,000 ($7,500 SB)

WR Isaiah Zuber: $100,000 ($10,000 SB)

TE Jake Burt: $85,000 ($5,000 SB)

OLB/TE Rashod Berry: $82,250 ($7,500 SB)

LB Kyahva Tezino: $70,000 ($10,000 SB)

WR Will Hastings: $57,500 ($7,500 SB)

CB Myles Bryant: $50,000 ($5,000 SB)

DE Nick Coe: $40,000 ($5,000 SB)

QB J'Mar Smith: $30,000 ($5,000 SB)

DT Courtney Wallace: $20,000 ($4,000 SB)

WR Sean Riley: $15,000 ($5,000 SB)

QB Brian Lewerke: $2,500 ($2,500 SB)

WR Jeff Thomas: $2,500 ($2,500 SB)

De'Jon Harris leading the list is not surprising. The inside linebacker spot for the Patriots is not deep heading into the 2020 season, mainly because Elandon Roberts left this offseason to sign with the Dolphins. Harris fits the mold of a run-stopping linebacker who isn't very effective on third down - which is the role that Roberts had during his time in New England - which is why we chose him to be one of three UDFAs to make the Patriots' 53-man roster in our first roster projection of the year.

Bill Murray was a bit of a surprise as a player near the top of the list. He did his damage in college at William & Mary, which is an FCS school in the Colonial Athletic Association (i.e. not strong competition compared to Power 5 programs). There isn't a desperate need for depth at defensive tackle for New England, but Murray could make the regular season roster if he stood out during the preseason.

As for running back J.J. Taylor and wideout Isaiah Zuber - who are third and fourth on the list, respectively - it's hard to imagine they could make the regular season roster, but not because of a lack of talent.

Taylor has been compared to former New England running back Dion Lewis, which is music to any Patriots fans ears who remembers how effective Lewis was during his time with the six-time Super Bowl champions. It's also worth noting that James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden - who are three of the four running backs on the roster last season that are also on the roster this season - are playing on the final year of their contracts in 2020, so Taylor could be stashed on the practice squad with the potential to make the active roster next year. Zuber did most of his damage in college as a return specialist, but there are a couple other undrafted rookies on New England's roster that are also returners and are arguably better receivers, so Zuber's chances of staying in New England come September are slim.

What's also worth noting is that receiver Jeff Thomas - who may be the most talented UDFA New England signed this offseason - has the smallest amount of guaranteed money among all the undrafted rookies signed by the Patriots. If his character wasn't a concern, he would have been drafted this year. But it is, which is why he not only went undrafted, but also couldn't even crack five figures in guarantees in his first NFL contract. He is the one player on the above list that has the most to prove this summer, and little of that has to be done on the field.

Will Hastings and Nick Coe - who were the other two UDFAs we predicted in our first roster projection to make the 53-man roster - were in the middle of the pack in terms of guaranteed money.

Hastings likely wanted to join the Patriots because of his fit and rapport with quarterback Jarrett Stidham, which may be why it didn't take a lot of guaranteed money for him to sign with New England. He still needs to standout to make the roster, but he has a leg up on the other undrafted rookie receivers on the roster because of his chemistry with Stidham.

As for Coe, he also has alot to prove, but it doesn't necessarily have to do with his ability as a football player. His work ethic was a concern leading up to the draft, which is one of the main reasons why he went undrafted. The Patriots wanted to give him a chance, but showed via his contract that he needs to prove he has the mentality to compete for a roster spot in Foxboro. If he can show he has the work ethic to be a good NFL player, there's a spot for him on the roster.