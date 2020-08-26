SI.com
RB Sony Michel (PUP) Present at Wednesday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

Some good news is coming out of New England Patriots practice Wednesday. Third-year running back Sony Michel, who has been on the active/physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp, was in full uniform on Wednesday, according to reporters on-scene. Him being at practice could indicate that he will be removed from the active/PUP list as early as Wednesday. 

Michel needed to get back to practicing as soon as possible if he wants to secure his job as the primary early-down back in New England's offense. Lamar Miller - who signed with the Patriots earlier this month - is also on the active/physically unable to perform list, but was brought in to be direct competition for Michel. Add on the fact that in their absences second-year back Damien Harris has had a very strong camp, and Michel is definitely in jeopardy of taking a back seat to some of the other talented backs in New England.  

Expect the team to announce Michel has been activated from the active/PUP sometime Wednesday. 

