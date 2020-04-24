PatriotMaven
Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

For the first time since 2000, the New England Patriots are entering the NFL Draft without Tom Brady on the roster. His absence - along with the departure of several other key free agents this offseason - make this year's draft for the Patriots a must-win situation.

After nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, New England is about to have their most important draft of the Bill Belichick era. With 12 draft picks in their arsenal following the Rob Gronkowski trade, the weight of the franchise's run of the success continuing into a third decade lies on how the 2020 NFL Draft pans out for Belichick and the Patriots.

Because the league is conducting their first ever draft on a virtual landscape, it may add some extra uncertainty and hiccups that teams normally wouldn't come across on draft day. But if there is one team we know will be fully prepared for this type of event, it's New England, who are coached and prepared by one of the most meticulous head coaches in the NFL.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

• Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Here is a primer to catch you up on what you need to know about the Patriots before the draft begin (click here). 

The New England Patriots opted to not make a selection on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. They traded the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 37th and 71st overall picks.

Bill Belichick seemingly felt he could get an equally talented player in the beginning of the second round as he could have in the first round, which falls in line with what many draft boards showed ahead of the draft. So the Patriots were able to trade back, gain more draft capital, and still have an opportunity to grab a player with a high grade in this year's draft class. That's a win for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Let's take a look at where the Patriots stand in terms of selections for the remainder of the draft:

2nd Round: No. 37

3rd Round: No. 71, No. 87, No. 98, No. 100

4th Round: No. 125, No. 139

5th Round: No. 172

6th Round: No. 195, No. 204, No. 212, No. 213

7th Round: No. 230

Here's a little tidbit from ESPN's Adam Schefter this evening:

I think if there's a team or two out there that want to trade up into the top 10 tonight, Belichick should be picking up the phone. That could give him the firepower to make two 2nd round selections tonight.

