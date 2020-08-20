SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Noteworthy Observations From Days 3 & 4 of Training Camp

Devon Clements

With another two days of practices in the books, one with the team practicing in shells and the next back in full pads, we got to see some more standout performances from rookies, as well as the quarterback battle. 

Let's take a look at some of the observations made during camp without overreacting to what we've seen and heard. 

Cam Newton Pulling Away From the Pack?

After a tough day in shells on Wednesday in which he threw two interceptions, Newton had a strong day on Thursday. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Newton got the most attempts among the quarterbacks at Thursday's practice, while Jarrett Stidham continued to struggle. 

Jeff Thomas and Anfernee Jennings Back at Practice

After missing the first several days of padded practices, undrafted rookie receiver Jeff Thomas and third-round pick Anfernee Jennings returned to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion. There were also eight other players absent from Thursday's practice, three of which were newly absent: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Adrian Phillips and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste. 

Julian Edelman Limited Two Days in a Row

After being limited during Wednesday's practice, Edelman - age 34 - was limited yet again on Thursday. Those on-scene Thursday noticed something was a little off with the veteran receiver, but couldn't pinpoint what the issue was. 

Kyle Dugger Continues to Impress

The defense has unsurprisingly been ahead of the defense this week, but one player that has stood out is 2020 second-round pick Kyle Dugger. On Wednesday, he had two interceptions and two pass breakups. Dugger seemingly had a quieter day on Thursday, but the fact that he's had such a strong start to camp after playing Div. 2 ball in college is extremely promising. 

Cassh Maluia Has Been Money

Sorry, I'll leave the puns to the comedians. Anyway - one standout rookie linebacker is 2020 sixth-round pick Cassh Maluia. His sideline-to-sideline speed on the field has helped him generate turnovers and be very productive among a decimated linebacker room. 

Justin Herron Becoming Realistic Option at Right Tackle

With the Patriots continuing to explore their options at right tackle, sixth-round pick Justin Herron had a strong practice Thursday. According to NBC Sports' Phil Perry, Herron looked very strong during 1-on-1 reps against second-round pick Josh Uche and Chase Winovich, both of which could very well be the team's two best pass rushers this year. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Meet Devin Ross, the Patriots' Standout Receiver at Training Camp

Ross joined the team by way of the practice squad last October.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Signed Lamar Miller

Miller's presence foreshadows an extended absence for Sony Michel.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Brian Hoyer Weighs in on Potential Platoon System for Patriots' QBs

"So if I'm playing in a game and I get taken out on second down and come back in on third down, I just gotta go execute in that situation regardless of what happened before that."

Devon Clements

Could Patriots Use Platoon System at QB?: 'I Would Consider Anything'

Could the Patriots do the unthinkable and utilize multiple quarterbacks during a game?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Announce There Will Be No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

New England is one of several organizations dealing with no fans through the month of September.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Noteworthy Observations From Days 1 & 2 of Padded Practices

How did Patriots players perform on the first two days with full pads?

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

A Slimmer N'Keal Harry Is Ready to Improve on Lackluster Rookie Season

The former first-round pick is ready to step up and be the explosive weapon New England's offense needs.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Chase Winovich Is 'Invested in the Process'; How Will That Impact His Production in Year 2?

After an impressive start to his career, Chase Winovich is looking to be even better in 2020.

Sam Minton

2020 New England Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0

Let's take a look at the latest installment of PatriotMaven's roster projection as padded practices begin in Foxboro.

Max McAuliffe

by

Nasper

Bill Belichick the Military Advisor?: 'I'll Just Stick to Coaching Football'

Belichick was flattered by the POTUS's remarks, but thinks he's better suited for the gridiron.

Devon Clements