Noteworthy Observations From Days 3 & 4 of Training Camp

With another two days of practices in the books, one with the team practicing in shells and the next back in full pads, we got to see some more standout performances from rookies, as well as the quarterback battle.

Let's take a look at some of the observations made during camp without overreacting to what we've seen and heard.

Cam Newton Pulling Away From the Pack?

After a tough day in shells on Wednesday in which he threw two interceptions, Newton had a strong day on Thursday. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Newton got the most attempts among the quarterbacks at Thursday's practice, while Jarrett Stidham continued to struggle.

Jeff Thomas and Anfernee Jennings Back at Practice

After missing the first several days of padded practices, undrafted rookie receiver Jeff Thomas and third-round pick Anfernee Jennings returned to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion. There were also eight other players absent from Thursday's practice, three of which were newly absent: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Adrian Phillips and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste.

Julian Edelman Limited Two Days in a Row

After being limited during Wednesday's practice, Edelman - age 34 - was limited yet again on Thursday. Those on-scene Thursday noticed something was a little off with the veteran receiver, but couldn't pinpoint what the issue was.

Kyle Dugger Continues to Impress

The defense has unsurprisingly been ahead of the defense this week, but one player that has stood out is 2020 second-round pick Kyle Dugger. On Wednesday, he had two interceptions and two pass breakups. Dugger seemingly had a quieter day on Thursday, but the fact that he's had such a strong start to camp after playing Div. 2 ball in college is extremely promising.

Cassh Maluia Has Been Money

Sorry, I'll leave the puns to the comedians. Anyway - one standout rookie linebacker is 2020 sixth-round pick Cassh Maluia. His sideline-to-sideline speed on the field has helped him generate turnovers and be very productive among a decimated linebacker room.

Justin Herron Becoming Realistic Option at Right Tackle

With the Patriots continuing to explore their options at right tackle, sixth-round pick Justin Herron had a strong practice Thursday. According to NBC Sports' Phil Perry, Herron looked very strong during 1-on-1 reps against second-round pick Josh Uche and Chase Winovich, both of which could very well be the team's two best pass rushers this year.