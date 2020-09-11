Report: Patriots Give CB Stephon Gilmore Raise for 2020 Season

The New England Patriots are giving a raise to 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gilmore, who was slated to have a $10.5 million salary this season, gets his salary bumped up to $15.5 million, with the opportunity to make $17.5 million by reaching incentives.

Gilmore’s raise comes just a few days after cornerback Jalen Ramsay got a five-year, $105 million contract extension from the Los Angeles Rams, making him the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.

The raise for Gilmore was likely a way to keep the veteran happy for the time being. His five-year, $65 million contract expires in 2022, which means he could request an extension next offseason. Gilmore will be 31 years old at the start of the 2021 NFL season, so it’s unlikely New England will be willing to pay big money to keep him around. However, giving Gilmore a raise now makes it cheaper for the six-time Super Bowl champions to franchise tag Gilmore in 2022.

