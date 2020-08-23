Report: Patriots Plan to Sign K Nick Folk Monday

The New England Patriots are adding some more competition to their roster, this time at the kicker position.

New England plans to sign veteran kicker Nick Folk Monday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Justin Rohrwasser - a fifth-round draft pick for the Patriots this year - was expected to be the team's primary kicker since there was no one else on the roster to compete with him. However, reporters on-scene for training camp practices this past week saw Rohrwasser kick just once, which was on Monday, and besides that have not seen the rookie kick any field goals during practice. An injury could be in play for the Marshall product, which is why the team decided to add a veteran presence to the kicker room.

Last season, Folk played in seven games for the six-time Super Bowl champions. During those games he made 14 of a possible 17 field goal attempts (82.4 percent).

