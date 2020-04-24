PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Post-Round 1 Mock Draft: Patriots Address Need With Early Day 2 Pick

Devon Clements

With the New England Patriots trading out of the first round and accumulating a second and third round pick, where they are now drafting may shake up what positions they target in the draft. 

The Patriots' first pick of the draft will come at 37th overall, which is the fifth overall pick on Day 2. Before - when they had a first round pick and no second round pick - there was speculation New England might draft a linebacker, edge rusher, safety or even offensive lineman with their first pick. Now, you can throw another position into that mix: tight end. 

In SI.com's post-round one mock draft, with the 37th overall pick they have the six-time Super Bowl champions taking Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, who is the top prospect at that position in this year's class. 

Here are the complete results for Rounds 2 and 3 of the mock draft for New England, which were selected by Kevin Hanson:

37. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

71. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

87. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

98. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

100. Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Drafting Kmet in the early second round is justified, as his value and the need for the position make the Patriots selecting him a sensible option. Kmet - who is the most well-rounded tight end in this year's draft class - would be a severe upgrade for a tight end group that currently consists of Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. 

Wide receiver Van Jefferson and safety Terrell Burgess are players that are consistently mocked to New England. Jefferson is fantastic off the line of scrimmage and has some of the best route-running skills in this year's historically deep WR class. Burgess is a versatile, athletic defensive back that could become the successor to Devin McCourty one day. And Jonah Jackson would add much-needed depth to the offensive line.

A recent trend we continue to see is the Patriots going with Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts in the third round. In this mock, he was taken with the Chargers' pick (71) that New England acquired when they traded out of the first round. Because Bill Belichick said during his pre-draft video conference that he will "take advantage" of his starting quarterbacks skill set - no matter what it may be - it hints at the Patriots head coach being open-minded to completely revamping the offense in the post-Tom Brady era. That means Hurts - who is a dual-threat QB that is very talented - could very well be an option for them despite not being the prototypical Patriots quarterback. And if Hurts were to come in and win the starting quarterback job, then offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be asked to hit the drawing board to re-scheme New England's offense.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Check Out Bill Belichick's War Room For 2020 NFL Draft

It's definitely not the most upgraded one we've seen compared to other coaches and GMs around the league.

Devon Clements

by

MattySolo

Why Did Patriots Decide to Trade Out of First Round?

What made Bill Belichick decide to not make a Day 1 selection this year?

Devon Clements

Patriots' David Andrews Announces He'll Be Ready to Play in 2020 Season

The New England Patriots get a positive update from their star center on his health.

Max McAuliffe

Tom Brady to NFL Teams: Wherever I Go, Gronk Goes

A report Wednesday morning made it clear that one of Tom Brady's demands if he were to sign with another team is that they also acquire Rob Gronkowski.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Updated List of Patriots' Draft Picks After First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

New England has 13 picks to work with on Days 2 and 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Patriots Trade Out of First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

New England trades their first round pick to acquire a second and third round pick.

Devon Clements

Brady & Gronkowski flip the table on Belichick

Rick Gosselin

by

OFD

While The Iron's Hot: Patriots Should Aggressively Pursue Trade For O.J. Howard

New England has shipped their tight end to the Buccaneers. Now Tampa Bay should return the favor.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Marqise Lee Brings to Table For Patriots

Why did the Patriots decide to sign veteran receiver Marqise Lee hours before the NFL Draft began?

Devon Clements