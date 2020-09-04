SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Patriots 2020 Roster Cut Down Day Tracker

Devon Clements

With NFL teams required to shave down their rosters to 53 players this weekend, here is your place to see all the cuts made by the New England Patriots. 

Roster Cuts

  • CB Michael Jackson
  • DT Michael Barnett
  • WR Mohamed Sanu - Sanu was acquired by the Patriots in exchange for a second-round draft pick in Oct. of last season. This year he entered the season with a $6.5 million cap hit, which the team must have felt was a bit high considering how little he had produced last year and this summer. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cam Newton Named Patriots Starting Quarterback

Newton joined the Patriots on June 28.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Looking Back at Mohamed Sanu Trade: Price Was High, but So Was Demand for Patriots

In the end, other teams prospered from the Mohamed Sanu trade. But the Patriots did not.

Devon Clements

C David Andrews Wins Ron Burton Community Service Award

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Release WR Mohamed Sanu

New England gave up a second-round pick for Sanu ahead of the trade deadline last season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Operating as If They Have 2018 Version of Cam Newton

Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch is evaluating Newton based off of his last healthy season as a Carolina Panther in 2018, and so far seems impressed.

Sarah Jacobs

Report: RB Damien Harris Suffered Hand Injury, Could Miss Season Opener

The news comes in wake of a phenomenal camp by Harris.

Devon Clements

Lamar Miller Says Conditioning Separates Patriots From Other Teams He's Been With

"Coming in here and once they put me through the conditioning stuff that was something different for me."

Sam Minton

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Watch: Part 2 of Bill Belichick's Subway Commercial Is Here

Now we know why Belichick was eating a sandwich on a park bench.

Devon Clements

The Struggle of Patriots Coaches Evaluating Kick/Punt Returners Without a Preseason

Without any preseason games it's been nearly impossible to fully evaluate the kick and punt returner candidates in New England.

Devon Clements

The Case For and Against the Patriots Trying to Claim RB Leonard Fournette

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to submit a waiver claim for the veteran running back.

Devon Clements