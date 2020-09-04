Patriots 2020 Roster Cut Down Day Tracker

With NFL teams required to shave down their rosters to 53 players this weekend, here is your place to see all the cuts made by the New England Patriots.

Roster Cuts

CB Michael Jackson

DT Michael Barnett

WR Mohamed Sanu - Sanu was acquired by the Patriots in exchange for a second-round draft pick in Oct. of last season. This year he entered the season with a $6.5 million cap hit, which the team must have felt was a bit high considering how little he had produced last year and this summer.

