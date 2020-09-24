SI.com
Injury Report: David Andrews Misses Second Straight Day of Practice

Devon Clements

Thursday's New England Patriots injury report had the same non-participants listed as Wednesday's: center David Andrews (hand) and running back James White. Andrews was seen at Thursday's practice with a cast on his right hand. It's beginning to seem more likely that he will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Those that were limited during Thursday's session but weren't on Wednesday were rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and rookie linebacker Josh Uche (foot). Others that were limited on Thursday were defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), and wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder). 

If Andrews cannot play in Week 3, the Patriots will have to get a bit creative in order to replace him in the starting lineup. Second-year offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt got some work at center this summer, so he seems to be the best option to fill in for Andrews. Another option is starting left guard Joe Thuney, who could slide to center and then be replaced by someone like Froholdt or rookie Michael Onwenu at left guard. New England also signed James Ferentz to the practice squad last week, who has the most experience playing center out of anyone on the roster. 

