Injury Report: 5 Patriots Players Limited During Wednesday's Practice

The New England Patriots had five players listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report: linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (foot). Those listed as full participants in practice were tight end Dalton Keene (shoulder) and linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee).

Keene and Maluia seem to be on track to play in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks after being inactive for the season opener. As for the limited players, Copeland, Butler and Jones finds themselves on the injury report this week after a clean bill of health last week. Their health is worth monitoring for the next couple days.

One noteworthy name that was not on the first injury report of Week 2 is Cam Newton. Following New England's Week 1 game Newton appeared to have hurt his hamstring to some extent, causing him to hold it and limp a bit. However, it appears it was nothing serious based on him not being listed on the injury report.

