SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Injury Report: 5 Patriots Players Limited During Wednesday's Practice

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots had five players listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report: linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (foot). Those listed as full participants in practice were tight end Dalton Keene (shoulder) and linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee). 

Keene and Maluia seem to be on track to play in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks after being inactive for the season opener. As for the limited players, Copeland, Butler and Jones finds themselves on the injury report this week after a clean bill of health last week. Their health is worth monitoring for the next couple days. 

One noteworthy name that was not on the first injury report of Week 2 is Cam Newton. Following New England's Week 1 game Newton appeared to have hurt his hamstring to some extent, causing him to hold it and limp a bit. However, it appears it was nothing serious based on him not being listed on the injury report. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots-Seahawks Game Status Worth Monitoring Due to Washington Wildfires

The Patriots and Seahawks are scheduled to play in primetime Sunday night.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Power Rankings: Patriots Climb Into Top 10 After Week 1 Performance

New England has surpassed Tampa Bay and Buffalo in the rankings.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Analyzing Patriots' PFF Grades After Week 1

Unsurprisingly, New England's offensive line had some of the top grades on the team.

Devon Clements

Live Gameday Thread: Patriots vs. Dolphins | Week 1

Your hub to chat about Sunday's season opener between the Patriots and Dolphins.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Adrian Phillips Compares Kyle Dugger to Former All-Pro Teammate

Adrian Phillips showed how highly he views the Patriots' second-round draft pick.

Sam Minton

by

Sarah Jacobs

Checking In With Former Patriots After Week 1

A lot of former New England Patriots found out that the grass isn't always greener on the other side in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Sam Minton

Takeaways from Patriots' Week 1 Snap Counts

Who played a lot and who didn't in New England's season opener?

Devon Clements

Podcast: What Patriots Offense Looked Like With Cam Newton Under Center

New England bullied its way to a Week 1 win over the Dolphins.

Devon Clements

The Good and the Bad from Patriots' Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

The biggest positives and negatives from the Patriots' victory in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements