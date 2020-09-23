SI.com
Injury Report: David Andrews, James White Absent From Wednesday's Practice

Devon Clements

New England's first injury report of Week 3 is out, which has two players listed as non-participants in Wednesday's practice. 

Starting center David Andrews (hand) and running back James White did not participate in Wednesday's session. White's absence has to do with the death of his father, Tyrone, this past Sunday. Andrews' injury is worth monitoring, as it appears he banged up his hand last Sunday night against Seattle. 

Those limited Wednesday were defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), and wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (ankle). 

What's also worth noting is that rookie linebacker Josh Uche, who was inactive last Sunday due to an ankle injury, was not listed on the injury report. Also, rookie tight end Dalton Keene, who was inactive for the first two games of the regular season due to a neck injury, wasn't listed on the first injury report of the week either. This puts both players on track to make their regular season debut this upcoming Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. 

