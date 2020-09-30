SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Wednesday’s Week 4 Injury Report and What It Means

Devon Clements

The biggest news on Wednesday for the New England Patriots was that running backs James White and Damien Harris and wideout Gunner Olszewski returned to practice, according to reporters on-scene. White has missed the last two games due to the death of his father, and Harris and Olszewski practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in early September. 

As for the injury report, safety Cody Davis (rib) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice session. Those who were limited Wednesday were defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), wideout Julian Edelman (knee), running back Sony Michel and starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf). 

Although Harris and Olszewski have begun practicing, that doesn’t fully guarantee that they will be active for New England’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two of them must string practices together this week and show they are healthy enough to be activated off of injured reserve first. 

If Harris and Olszewski continue to practice throughout the week, there is a good chance one or both of them will be activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Wynn missed a little bit of time in the beginning of the third quarter of New England's Week 3 win against Las Vegas, which thrust rookie Justin Herron into the lineup. Wynn's absence at that point in the game was seemingly because of the calf injury that he's listed with on the injury report. Michel played the entire game, rushing for 117 yards on nine carries, but is apparently banged up. . 

Second-year receiver N'Keal Harry, who was listed on the injury report the past couple weeks with a shoulder injury, was not listed on Wednesday's report. That's a good sign that his shoulder is fully healed. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sam Minton
Sam Minton

It will be interesting to see what happens in the backfield. Got to wonder how the Patriots fit Harris into the gameplan

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Power Rankings: Patriots Climb Into Top 5 After Week 3 Win at Home

New England was ranked No. 8 by Sports Illustrated last week.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Here's Why Cam Newton Hasn't Moved His Family To New England

Newton revealed that the 2020 season is a "business trip" for him.

Sam Minton

by

DevonClements

Power Rankings: New England Patriots Drop Due to No. 1 Ranked Seattle Seahawks

New England is still ranked in the top 10, however.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

These Four Patriots Players Are Eligible To Return in Week 4 From IR

The Patriots will welcome these players back with open arms if they in fact do return in Week 4.

Devon Clements

Chase Winovich Is in Elite Company Through Three Weeks of Regular Season

Winovich is off to a hot start during his second season in the NFL.

Devon Clements

Patriots OL Michael Onwenu Biggest Surprise of 2020 Rookie Class

Onwenu has gone from a sixth-round pick to a starting left guard in three weeks of regular-season action.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

How Will Patriots Handle Soon-To-Be Crowded Backfield?

Can the Patriots keep five running backs on their 53-man roster moving forward?

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Podcast: Patriots Get Sloppy Week 3 Win Against Banged-Up Raiders

Episode 13 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition is live!

Devon Clements

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 36-20 Win Over Raiders

New England's run game dominated Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots' Week 3 Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3?

Max McAuliffe

by

Hooch8000