Wednesday’s Week 4 Injury Report and What It Means

The biggest news on Wednesday for the New England Patriots was that running backs James White and Damien Harris and wideout Gunner Olszewski returned to practice, according to reporters on-scene. White has missed the last two games due to the death of his father, and Harris and Olszewski practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in early September.

As for the injury report, safety Cody Davis (rib) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice session. Those who were limited Wednesday were defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), wideout Julian Edelman (knee), running back Sony Michel and starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf).

Although Harris and Olszewski have begun practicing, that doesn’t fully guarantee that they will be active for New England’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two of them must string practices together this week and show they are healthy enough to be activated off of injured reserve first.

If Harris and Olszewski continue to practice throughout the week, there is a good chance one or both of them will be activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Wynn missed a little bit of time in the beginning of the third quarter of New England's Week 3 win against Las Vegas, which thrust rookie Justin Herron into the lineup. Wynn's absence at that point in the game was seemingly because of the calf injury that he's listed with on the injury report. Michel played the entire game, rushing for 117 yards on nine carries, but is apparently banged up. .

Second-year receiver N'Keal Harry, who was listed on the injury report the past couple weeks with a shoulder injury, was not listed on Wednesday's report. That's a good sign that his shoulder is fully healed.

