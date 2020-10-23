Friday's Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The New England Patriots' final injury report of Week 7 is here and has one player listed as out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers - defensive tackle Carl Davis. Davis is listed on the injury report with a concussion. He signed with New England on Oct. 14 and has yet to make his Patriots debut.

Those listed as questionable for the Week 7 bout are defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), rookie defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), wideout Julian Edelman (knee), starting right guard Shaq Mason (calf) and defensive end Derek Rivers (back).

Assuming that all the players listed as questionable will be active on Sunday, the Patriots will be all systems go against the reigning NFC champs. Starting center David Andrews and defensive tackle Beau Allen returned to practice for the first time this week since being placed on injured reserve earlier the season, and so did Byron Cowart, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three have the chance to be activated from injured reserve prior to kickoff.

Coming off a rough loss against the Denver Broncos last week, New England needs to start stringing together wins before they put themselves in a hole too big to climb out of.

If the Patriots can come out with a win in Week 7, they can improve their record to 3-3 and leapfrog the Miami Dolphins to second place in the AFC East. If they lose their second game in as many weeks, the the six-time Super Bowl champions will fall to 2-4, will remain at third place in the division and will make their chances of making the playoffs that more slim.

With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning to Foxboro for the first time since being traded out of New England in 2017, Sunday's game will surely be a competitive matchup with two great coaching staffs and teams.

