3 Patriots Players Crack Top 25 in NFL's Combined Distribution Pay for 2019

Devon Clements

One way NFL players can earn extra cash via their contracts is by receiving performance-based bonuses. Extra cash can be put in their pockets by playing a certain amount of games, reaching a certain number in a statistical category, etc. For the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has a reputation for adding bonus incentives to player's contracts, so he only has to pay them a certain figure if he gets the type of plays he needs from them. 

Luckily for three Patriots players, they cashed out this offseason for reaching those bonuses. 

Center Ted Karras, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse cracked the top 25 of the NFL's highest performance-based payouts for the 2019, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. Based on the combination of performance-based pay and the veteran pool, Karras made $635,947, which was No. 2 in the league, Jackson $559,036, which was No. 9 in the league, and Newhouse $476,850, which was No. 22 in the league.

Here is the complete list of the top 25 combined distribution earners in the NFL for 2019 based on performance-based pay plus the veteran pool:

ES70Q6-WoAAjSZX
List shared by NFL Media's Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Karras is set to hit free agency next week and is likely going to earn a big payday based on how he effective he was as the Patriots' starting center last season. Newhouse is also set to be a free agent. 

Jackson turned into New England's primary starting cornerback opposite of Stephon Gilmore last season. He was graded as PFF's 40th-best cornerback for the 2019 season (68.3), grading just below Arizona's Patrick Peterson (68.6) and just above Pittsburgh's Mike Hilton (68.0).  

